Many of the "aliens" - immigrants - in Spokane gathered at the Spokane Chamber of Commerce to discuss how they should be turned into Americans. While all of the representatives of the various groups - Japanese, Greeks, Italians, Norwegians, Danes and Swedes - agreed that night school classes to learn to read and write English were valuable, they were wary about attempts to "force American citizenship and American ideals upon their countrymen."

