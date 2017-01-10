100 years ago in Spokane: Chamber of Commerce debates the American melting pot - Wed, 04 Jan 2017...
Many of the "aliens" - immigrants - in Spokane gathered at the Spokane Chamber of Commerce to discuss how they should be turned into Americans. While all of the representatives of the various groups - Japanese, Greeks, Italians, Norwegians, Danes and Swedes - agreed that night school classes to learn to read and write English were valuable, they were wary about attempts to "force American citizenship and American ideals upon their countrymen."
