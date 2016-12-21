Widow of pilot killed in Felts Field crash sues airplane...
The wreckage of a 1996 Piper Malibu flown by Lyndon Amestoy and Richard Runyon is pulled from the Spokane River on Saturday, May 9, 2015, near Felts Field in Spokane, Wash. The wife of one of the men who died in a plane crash near Felts Field last year has filed a lawsuit this month against the companies that built and maintained the airplane, alleging the design was flawed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|One arrested for murder of Michelle Kitterman (Apr '09)
|Dec 2
|Aqua Net
|42
|Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07)
|Nov '16
|Luke
|38
|Spokane nursing assistant, the victim of a brut...
|Nov '16
|NotSurprised
|1
|Donald Trump for President
|Nov '16
|The Truth
|1
|Sick need to get well.
|Nov '16
|Cahdhaze
|4
|Toddler fire
|Oct '16
|Extasy800
|2
|Vote for Hillary
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|6
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC