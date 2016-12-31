Watch Chiefs game in Spokane, WA

Watch Chiefs game in Spokane, WA

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Arrowhead Pride

I'm in Spokane tomorrow and looking for a place to watch the game. Does anyone know of a Chiefs bar or a place that has SundayTicket? I have SundayTicket ticket at home but the internet at my hotel isn't good enough to stream.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arrowhead Pride.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Spokane Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Snow berms tough adversaries for Spokane residents Dec 27 MarianR 1
News One arrested for murder of Michelle Kitterman (Apr '09) Dec 2 Aqua Net 42
Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07) Nov '16 Luke 38
News Spokane nursing assistant, the victim of a brut... Nov '16 NotSurprised 1
Donald Trump for President Nov '16 The Truth 1
Sick need to get well. Nov '16 Cahdhaze 4
News Toddler fire Oct '16 Extasy800 2
See all Spokane Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Spokane Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Spokane County was issued at December 31 at 10:48PM PST

Spokane Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Spokane Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
 

Spokane, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,892 • Total comments across all topics: 277,502,828

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC