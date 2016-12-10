Three-vehicle crash injures five nort...

Three-vehicle crash injures five north of Spokane - Tue, 27 Dec 2016 PST

Five people were injured Tuesday morning when a driver lost control of his SUV on U.S. Highway 395 and struck two other cars traveling in the opposite direction. James P. Barrow, 22, of Spokane was driving north on the highway when he lost control about 8:45 a.m. six miles north of the city, the Washington State Patrol reported.

