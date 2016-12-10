There's something for everyone at Spokane's annual First Night celebration - Thu, 29 Dec 2016 PST
This year's theme, "Midnight in Wonderland," promises the same eclectic mix of musicians, magicians, crafts, theater and dance as years past, only this year, the event's layout has been condensed to make it easier to navigate. The Convention Center is pulling double duty this year, hosting Kids Night Out from 3:30-5:30 p.m. and First Night activities later in the evening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snow berms tough adversaries for Spokane residents
|Dec 27
|MarianR
|1
|One arrested for murder of Michelle Kitterman (Apr '09)
|Dec 2
|Aqua Net
|42
|Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07)
|Nov '16
|Luke
|38
|Spokane nursing assistant, the victim of a brut...
|Nov '16
|NotSurprised
|1
|Donald Trump for President
|Nov '16
|The Truth
|1
|Sick need to get well.
|Nov '16
|Cahdhaze
|4
|Toddler fire
|Oct '16
|Extasy800
|2
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC