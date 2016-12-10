There's something for everyone at Spokane's annual First Night celebration - Thu, 29 Dec 2016 PST

This year's theme, "Midnight in Wonderland," promises the same eclectic mix of musicians, magicians, crafts, theater and dance as years past, only this year, the event's layout has been condensed to make it easier to navigate. The Convention Center is pulling double duty this year, hosting Kids Night Out from 3:30-5:30 p.m. and First Night activities later in the evening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.