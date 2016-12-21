Spokane's recycled glass ends up in area landfill, due to lack of...
While glass may be difficult to sell, Waste Management officials said paper and other fibrous materials are always welcome at the recycling facility. But large pieces of wrapping paper and ribbons can cripple the machinery, rendering cog-like devices that sort lighter materials into glorified conveyor belts.
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|One arrested for murder of Michelle Kitterman (Apr '09)
|Dec 2
|Aqua Net
|42
|Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07)
|Nov '16
|Luke
|38
|Spokane nursing assistant, the victim of a brut...
|Nov '16
|NotSurprised
|1
|Donald Trump for President
|Nov '16
|The Truth
|1
|Sick need to get well.
|Nov '16
|Cahdhaze
|4
|Toddler fire
|Oct '16
|Extasy800
|2
|Vote for Hillary
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|6
