Spokane police ombudsman finalist Jacquelyn MacConnell named director ...
A longtime Phoenix police officer who impressed community members as a finalist for Spokane's police ombudsman job will now oversee Internal Affairs. Jacquelyn MacConnell, who now works as a commander at the Camp Verde Marshal's Office, will begin serving as the Spokane Police Department's director of strategic initiatives at the end of January, pending city council confirmation.
