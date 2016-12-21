Spokane man finds bag of needles near Doomsday Hill
A Spokane man is feeling a little less excited about his hikes after he stumbled upon a backpack at the bottom of Doomsday Hill. That's because the backpack was filled with needles, some of them used, Robert Stone says.
