Spokane driver involved in Oregon triple fatal crash

Nathan Verhaeghe, 31, of Spokane was involved in a triple fatal vehicle crash near the Warm Springs Indian Reservation on Monday afternoon. Oregon State Police troopers responded to the scene of the three vehicle crash on US26 just after 4 p.m. An early investigation shows Verhaeghe was driving a 2007 Chevy Malibu westbound when the car struck the rear of a 2006 Toyota Matrix.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.