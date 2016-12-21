Spokane County crews working around the clock on snow removal

With up to six inches of snow expected Monday night into Tuesday morning, Spokane County plow crews are working around the clock to make sure roads in the county are clear, but are asking residents to do their part as well. Martha Lou Wheatley-Billeter with Spokane County Public Works says the county has 90 pieces of equipment out working to clear the roads Monday night and Tuesday.

