Spokane City Council President confir...

Spokane City Council President confirms 2018 Congressional bid

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KXLY-TV Spokane

To borrow a line from my favorite sitcom Parks and Recreation , 2016 hasn't been my favorite, but it has been my least favorite. To name just a few of this year's calamities: David Bowie and Prince died; the Mariners missed the playoffsagain; out of the approximately five thousand people who ran for president, DONALD TRUMP was elected leader of the free world; and to top it all off, my dog died.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Spokane Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News One arrested for murder of Michelle Kitterman (Apr '09) Dec 2 Aqua Net 42
Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07) Nov '16 Luke 38
News Spokane nursing assistant, the victim of a brut... Nov '16 NotSurprised 1
Donald Trump for President Nov '16 The Truth 1
Sick need to get well. Nov '16 Cahdhaze 4
News Toddler fire Oct '16 Extasy800 2
Vote for Hillary Oct '16 MAGA2016 6
See all Spokane Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Spokane Forum Now

Spokane Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Spokane Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Spokane, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,571 • Total comments across all topics: 277,256,449

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC