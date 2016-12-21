SCRAPS looking to identify two persons on interest in donation theft
SCRAPS says Thursday afternoon, two people stole donations from them and they are hoping you can help identify the suspects. SCRAPS says the theft happened just after 4:30 p.m. in their animal receiving area of the shelter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.
Comments
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|One arrested for murder of Michelle Kitterman (Apr '09)
|Dec 2
|Aqua Net
|42
|Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07)
|Nov '16
|Luke
|38
|Spokane nursing assistant, the victim of a brut...
|Nov '16
|NotSurprised
|1
|Donald Trump for President
|Nov '16
|The Truth
|1
|Sick need to get well.
|Nov '16
|Cahdhaze
|4
|Toddler fire
|Oct '16
|Extasy800
|2
|Vote for Hillary
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|6
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC