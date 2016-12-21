Rape alleged after children sneak out of Spokane youth center - Tue, 27 Dec 2016 PST
A 13-year-old boy allegedly raped a 10-year-old girl in an abandoned trailer after they sneaked out of a group home for children under the state's protection. The incident happened Friday night and is under investigation by the Spokane Police Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snow berms tough adversaries for Spokane residents
|1 hr
|MarianR
|1
|One arrested for murder of Michelle Kitterman (Apr '09)
|Dec 2
|Aqua Net
|42
|Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07)
|Nov '16
|Luke
|38
|Spokane nursing assistant, the victim of a brut...
|Nov '16
|NotSurprised
|1
|Donald Trump for President
|Nov '16
|The Truth
|1
|Sick need to get well.
|Nov '16
|Cahdhaze
|4
|Toddler fire
|Oct '16
|Extasy800
|2
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC