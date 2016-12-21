Police: Spokane man caused Oregon crash that killed 3 - Wed, 28 Dec 2016 PST
A Spokane man is accused of causing a crash that killed three people Monday on Highway 26 near the Warm Springs Indian Reservation in Oregon. Spokane resident Nathan Verhaeghe, 31, was driving his Chevy Malibu westbound on Highway 26 when he struck the back of a Toyota Matrix, pushing it into the eastbound lane where it hit an eastbound Chrysler van, according to the Oregon State Police.
