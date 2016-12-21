Plows begin full-city routes in Spokane ahead of more expected snowfall Monday - Sun, 25 Dec 2016...
Snow falls at the intersection of Riverside Avenue and Monroe Street on Sunday, December 25, 2016. Plows will be rolling throughout the city on Christmas and residents are asked to clear snow from their parked cars and sidewalks as part of a stage two snow event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|One arrested for murder of Michelle Kitterman (Apr '09)
|Dec 2
|Aqua Net
|42
|Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07)
|Nov '16
|Luke
|38
|Spokane nursing assistant, the victim of a brut...
|Nov '16
|NotSurprised
|1
|Donald Trump for President
|Nov '16
|The Truth
|1
|Sick need to get well.
|Nov '16
|Cahdhaze
|4
|Toddler fire
|Oct '16
|Extasy800
|2
|Vote for Hillary
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|6
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC