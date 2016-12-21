Owner's own dogs killed pet wallabies, investigation concludes - Wed, 28 Dec 2016 PST
A veterinarian's report shows that three wallabies killed in their northeast Spokane yard in mid-December were mauled and partially eaten by their owner's two dogs. The owner of the animals called police because she believed a person was responsible for the deaths, but an investigation by the Spokane County Regional Animal Protection Service determined her dogs were the attackers.
