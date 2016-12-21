Orny Adams performing at Spokane Comedy Club
Looking for something fun to do this New Year's Eve? Comedian, actor and writer Orny Adams is performing at the Spokane Comedy Club Friday and Saturday evening. Adams is best known for his role as Coach Finstock in the television series Teen Wolf, and his guest appearances on Comedy Central and The Late Show.
