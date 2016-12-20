Mysterious trumpets of the apocalypse heard in Spokane, Washington
Numerous residents of a Spokane, Washington suburb reported hearing unsettling trumpet sounds overnight on December 14. Listen to a recording of the noise below. Non-believers suggest that it may have been the sound of many snowplows scraping the concrete roads or train rails creaking in the cold.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boing Boing.
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|One arrested for murder of Michelle Kitterman (Apr '09)
|Dec 2
|Aqua Net
|42
|Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07)
|Nov '16
|Luke
|38
|Spokane nursing assistant, the victim of a brut...
|Nov '16
|NotSurprised
|1
|Donald Trump for President
|Nov '16
|The Truth
|1
|Sick need to get well.
|Nov '16
|Cahdhaze
|4
|Toddler fire
|Oct '16
|Extasy800
|2
|Vote for Hillary
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|6
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC