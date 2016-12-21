More snow expected through Saturday n...

More snow expected through Saturday night in Spokane, Coeur d'Alene - Fri, 23 Dec 2016 PST

Snow will keep falling on Spokane and Coeur d'Alene through Saturday night, and temperatures seem likely to drop on Sunday and Monday. The National Weather Service is predicting 3 to 4 inches of snowfall by the end of Saturday, with temperatures between 26 and 31 degrees.

