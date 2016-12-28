More snow due for Inland NW - Wed, 28 Dec 2016 PST
Linda Resa guides her snow blower through the deep snow in her driveway near the corner of 36th and Napa, Dec. 24, 2016, in Spokane, Wash. The parade of winter storms crossing the Inland Northwest shows no sign of letting up with snow expected Thursday night and again over the New Year's holiday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snow berms tough adversaries for Spokane residents
|Dec 27
|MarianR
|1
|One arrested for murder of Michelle Kitterman (Apr '09)
|Dec 2
|Aqua Net
|42
|Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07)
|Nov '16
|Luke
|38
|Spokane nursing assistant, the victim of a brut...
|Nov '16
|NotSurprised
|1
|Donald Trump for President
|Nov '16
|The Truth
|1
|Sick need to get well.
|Nov '16
|Cahdhaze
|4
|Toddler fire
|Oct '16
|Extasy800
|2
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC