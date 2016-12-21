Juvenile in critical condition after being struck by vehicle
Spokane Police says a juvenile was struck by a vehicle on Thursday evening on West Francis Ave and North 'C' Street. Police is asking anyone who witnessed the incident and hasn't yet talked to investigators to please call crime check at 456-2233.
