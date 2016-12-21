Inslee, Kreidler ask McMorris Rodgers to help save Obamacare
Gov. Jay Inslee and Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler wrote a letter Thursday to Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers in an effort to save the Affordable Care Act. The Spokesman-Review says the two wrote that repealing Obamacare would result in financial hardship for hundreds of thousands of state residents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|One arrested for murder of Michelle Kitterman (Apr '09)
|Dec 2
|Aqua Net
|42
|Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07)
|Nov '16
|Luke
|38
|Spokane nursing assistant, the victim of a brut...
|Nov '16
|NotSurprised
|1
|Donald Trump for President
|Nov '16
|The Truth
|1
|Sick need to get well.
|Nov '16
|Cahdhaze
|4
|Toddler fire
|Oct '16
|Extasy800
|2
|Vote for Hillary
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|6
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC