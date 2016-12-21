Ice climbers test nerves on Palouse F...

Ice climbers test nerves on Palouse Falls

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Bellingham Herald

Spokane photographer Rika Ream traveled to Palouse Falls State Park near Washtucna during last weekend's bitter cold weather to marvel at the ice around the 185-foot Palouse River waterfall. The image she posted on Sunday on Facebook shows Jess Roskelley of Spokane climbing up the vertical wall of fragile ice in the frosty mist of the main waterfall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Spokane Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News One arrested for murder of Michelle Kitterman (Apr '09) Dec 2 Aqua Net 42
Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07) Nov '16 Luke 38
News Spokane nursing assistant, the victim of a brut... Nov '16 NotSurprised 1
Donald Trump for President Nov '16 The Truth 1
Sick need to get well. Nov '16 Cahdhaze 4
News Toddler fire Oct '16 Extasy800 2
Vote for Hillary Oct '16 MAGA2016 6
See all Spokane Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Spokane Forum Now

Spokane Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Spokane Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. Death Penalty
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Spokane, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,407 • Total comments across all topics: 277,323,485

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC