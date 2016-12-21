Ice climbers test nerves on Palouse Falls
Spokane photographer Rika Ream traveled to Palouse Falls State Park near Washtucna during last weekend's bitter cold weather to marvel at the ice around the 185-foot Palouse River waterfall. The image she posted on Sunday on Facebook shows Jess Roskelley of Spokane climbing up the vertical wall of fragile ice in the frosty mist of the main waterfall.
