How to get rid of your Christmas tree in Spokane, Kootenai counties - Wed, 28 Dec 2016 PST
Before sending a discarded Christmas tree through the shredder, Les Kienbaum, left and Thomas Mott, remove some of the limbs on January 3, 2004 at North Central High School. Christmas is over, presents have been exchanged and now the Christmas tree is dropping needles everywhere.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snow berms tough adversaries for Spokane residents
|Tue
|MarianR
|1
|One arrested for murder of Michelle Kitterman (Apr '09)
|Dec 2
|Aqua Net
|42
|Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07)
|Nov '16
|Luke
|38
|Spokane nursing assistant, the victim of a brut...
|Nov '16
|NotSurprised
|1
|Donald Trump for President
|Nov '16
|The Truth
|1
|Sick need to get well.
|Nov '16
|Cahdhaze
|4
|Toddler fire
|Oct '16
|Extasy800
|2
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC