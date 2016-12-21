First Night Spokane to impact downtow...

First Night Spokane to impact downtown traffic

Read more: KHQ-TV Spokane

First Night Spokane, the city's alcohol-free, family friends, public New Year's celebration will impact areas of downtown from noon until 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 1st. The footprint of the event is the area of the Convention Center, Davenport Grand west along Spokane Falls Blvd to Post Street, on Howard from Main to Spokane Falls Blvd. Activities will begin with the annual parade.

