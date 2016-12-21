Families celebrate New Year's Eve at Kids Night - Sat, 31 Dec 2016 PST
Sharon Murphy helps her granddaughter, Delaney Murphy, 3, make a mask at Kids Night Out at the Spokane Convention Center on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. The event, part of First Night event activities, featured an "Alice in Wonderland" theme, with children making masks, Mad Hatter hats and noisemakers.
