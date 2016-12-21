Elson Floyd's drive helped bring a medical school to Spokane - Fri, 30 Dec 2016 PST
Accomplishments: Oversaw completion of a successful $1 billion capital campaign, legislative approval for a WSU medical school and the highest student enrollment in the university's history. He also established the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication and a major new research center with the Paul G. Allen School for Global Animal Health.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snow berms tough adversaries for Spokane residents
|Dec 27
|MarianR
|1
|One arrested for murder of Michelle Kitterman (Apr '09)
|Dec 2
|Aqua Net
|42
|Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07)
|Nov '16
|Luke
|38
|Spokane nursing assistant, the victim of a brut...
|Nov '16
|NotSurprised
|1
|Donald Trump for President
|Nov '16
|The Truth
|1
|Sick need to get well.
|Nov '16
|Cahdhaze
|4
|Toddler fire
|Oct '16
|Extasy800
|2
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC