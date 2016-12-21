Continue reading this blog post

No-Li is adding a fourth canned beer to its lineup. Amber Ale is scheduled to join the Born & Raised and Big Juicy IPAs and Red, White & No-Li pale as of March 1. The amber, previously available only on draft, made limited appearances in 22-ounce bottles this fall under the Chinese Lantern Festival and Frost Fest labels.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Spokane 7.