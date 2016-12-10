City hires Rick Romero to lead Spokane economic development...

Spokane Mayor David Condon, left, watches Rick Romero, Spokane's then-utilities director, talk about future storm water projects on Mar. 16, 2015. The Spokane Ethics Commission on Wednesday dismissed a complaint by former City Council President Joe Shogan against Mayor David Condon The commission voted 5 to 1 that Shogan's complaint, which originally was filed in December 2015 then reopened following settlement of a similar complaint this fall, lacked clarity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.