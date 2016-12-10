Bridal shop owner's arrest leaves brides hanging
Several women have reached out to KHQ about Cameo Bridal. Post Falls police confirm that on December 27th, the owner Misty Ceriello was arrested on several felony counts, including grand theft and forgery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.
Comments
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snow berms tough adversaries for Spokane residents
|Dec 27
|MarianR
|1
|One arrested for murder of Michelle Kitterman (Apr '09)
|Dec 2
|Aqua Net
|42
|Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07)
|Nov '16
|Luke
|38
|Spokane nursing assistant, the victim of a brut...
|Nov '16
|NotSurprised
|1
|Donald Trump for President
|Nov '16
|The Truth
|1
|Sick need to get well.
|Nov '16
|Cahdhaze
|4
|Toddler fire
|Oct '16
|Extasy800
|2
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC