B. Riley Co-Manages Red Lion Offering
B. Riley & Co. LLC was the joint book-running manager in a public offering of 2.5 million shares of stock in Red Lion Hotels Corp. The Woodland Hills investment bank closed the offering on Dec. 20. It grossed about $20 million for the Spokane, Wash.-based hotel chain, which operates upscale, midscale and economy brands across the U.S., including Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse and Americas Best Value Inn.
