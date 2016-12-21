Alleged Walmart truck thief pleads not guilty
The man accused of stealing a Walmart truck and leading police and sheriff's deputies on a wild chase through Spokane faced a judge Tuesday morning, entering a series of not guilty pleas. Detectives still don't know who he was working with that day, but suspect the unique getaway car may reveal that person's identity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|One arrested for murder of Michelle Kitterman (Apr '09)
|Dec 2
|Aqua Net
|42
|Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07)
|Nov '16
|Luke
|38
|Spokane nursing assistant, the victim of a brut...
|Nov '16
|NotSurprised
|1
|Donald Trump for President
|Nov '16
|The Truth
|1
|Sick need to get well.
|Nov '16
|Cahdhaze
|4
|Toddler fire
|Oct '16
|Extasy800
|2
|Vote for Hillary
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|6
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC