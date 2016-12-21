Alleged child rape location boarded up

A vacant home in north Spokane where a 10-year-old girl was raped on Christmas Eve is now secure so it can no longer be a hangout for runaway children and the foster home the child ran away from is trying to improve security. It was the maintenance staff from the Excelsior Youth Center that decided to go buy some plywood and board up the home until it's moved to a new location.

