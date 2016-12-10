100 years ago in Spokane: Escaped zoo bear on day 6 of freedom - Wed, 28 Dec 2016 PST
The escaped Manito Park Zoo bear emerged victorious for a sixth straight day in an epic bear chase south of Spokane. This time, the juvenile bear may have achieved permanent victory, since its pursuers appeared to lose all hope of ever catching it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snow berms tough adversaries for Spokane residents
|11 hr
|MarianR
|1
|One arrested for murder of Michelle Kitterman (Apr '09)
|Dec 2
|Aqua Net
|42
|Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07)
|Nov '16
|Luke
|38
|Spokane nursing assistant, the victim of a brut...
|Nov '16
|NotSurprised
|1
|Donald Trump for President
|Nov '16
|The Truth
|1
|Sick need to get well.
|Nov '16
|Cahdhaze
|4
|Toddler fire
|Oct '16
|Extasy800
|2
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC