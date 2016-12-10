100 years ago in Spokane: Dogs used to track escaped zoo bear also go missing - Thu, 29 Dec 2016 PST
Bear hunter Tom Hopper was no longer chasing the escaped Manito Park Zoo bear; instead, he was chasing after his own bear hounds. Hopper and the other searchers left the dogs behind the night before, and when they returned the next day, they could not find them.
