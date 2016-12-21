1 hospitalized, another may have fall...

1 hospitalized, another may have fallen into Spokane River

Tuesday

Spokane fire officials say one man has been hospitalized and crews are searching for another man who may also have fallen into the Spokane River. Spokane Assistant Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer says a man in his 20s called 911 Tuesday morning to report that he and a friend had fallen into the river near the Post Street Bridge.

Spokane, WA

