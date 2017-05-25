Juvenile male killed after being ejected from vehicle in crash north...
A juvenile male was killed after being ejected from a vehicle during a crash on Peregrine Road north of Spirit Lake, Idaho Monday evening. A green 1995 Subaru Legacy with three occupants was traveling northbound on Spirit Lake Cutoff Road at about 7:32 p.m. when the adult driver, 55-year-old Jose Sosa of Coeur d'Alene, apparently lost control and entered the southbound ditch, striking several mailboxes, according to the an Idaho State Police news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Spirit Lake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Last Post Wins!!!! (Feb '11)
|Wed
|Princess Hey
|21
|CBH homes, are they really bad builder or just ... (Jan '07)
|May 22
|Perelli
|76
|Are there Racist in Idaho? (Jan '09)
|May 19
|Gypsy Nomad
|566
|Seattle Seahawks 2017 Regular Season Schedule
|May 19
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Any one know Michael James Carberry? (Dec '09)
|May 14
|anon
|11
|Joy Behar leaving 'The View' (Mar '13)
|May 12
|mnc
|49
|southwest airlines airplane hovering in mid-air?? (Sep '12)
|May 6
|Jpml5101
|86
Find what you want!
Search Spirit Lake Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC