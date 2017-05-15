No one injured after standoff in Spencerport
The Police Department says they responded to Parkview Apartments off of Big Ridge Road at approximately 10:00 p.m. Friday night in order to check the welfare of a possibly despondent male. Police say that the male reportedly made alarming statements to family members.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHEC-TV Rochester.
Comments
Add your comments below
Spencerport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IescapedNY Challenge
|12 min
|SpaceForRent
|16
|FBI Director COMEY FIRED
|16 min
|SpaceForRent
|48
|Fake IescapedNY Has Morphed Into Diamond Daisy
|22 min
|SpaceForRent
|25
|IescapedNY's girlfriend dies......awww (Aug '12)
|28 min
|SpaceForRent
|18
|Help Wanted: One FBI Director
|1 hr
|IescapedNY
|4
|White man accused of trashing his own home (Aug '12)
|1 hr
|IescsapedNY
|42
|Rochester airshow cancelled
|1 hr
|IescsapedNY
|5
Find what you want!
Search Spencerport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC