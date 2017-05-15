GC Republican Women's Club announces this year's Caring for America charities
The Genesee County Women's Republican Club announces that this year's Caring for America charities are Operation Injured Soldiers and the Eagle House in Pembroke. At its annual Spring Breakfast -- to be held at 9 a.m. on Saturday May 13th at the Dibble Family Center -- attendees are asked to bring an item to donate to Eagle Star Housing that day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.
Add your comments below
Spencerport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IescapedNY Challenge
|12 min
|SpaceForRent
|16
|FBI Director COMEY FIRED
|16 min
|SpaceForRent
|48
|Fake IescapedNY Has Morphed Into Diamond Daisy
|22 min
|SpaceForRent
|25
|IescapedNY's girlfriend dies......awww (Aug '12)
|28 min
|SpaceForRent
|18
|Help Wanted: One FBI Director
|1 hr
|IescapedNY
|4
|White man accused of trashing his own home (Aug '12)
|1 hr
|IescsapedNY
|42
|Rochester airshow cancelled
|1 hr
|IescsapedNY
|5
Find what you want!
Search Spencerport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC