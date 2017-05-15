GC Republican Women's Club announces this year's Caring for America charities

The Genesee County Women's Republican Club announces that this year's Caring for America charities are Operation Injured Soldiers and the Eagle House in Pembroke. At its annual Spring Breakfast -- to be held at 9 a.m. on Saturday May 13th at the Dibble Family Center -- attendees are asked to bring an item to donate to Eagle Star Housing that day.

