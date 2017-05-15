Daniel Milgate named Spencerport scho...

Daniel Milgate named Spencerport school superintendent

Tuesday May 2

The Spencerport Board of Education has selected Dan Milgate as the next superintendent. He will assume his new role when Michael Crumb retires on June 30. Milgate is currently the assistant superintendent for schools at Spencerport and has served in that position since July 2011.

