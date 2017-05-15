Daniel Milgate named Spencerport school superintendent
The Spencerport Board of Education has selected Dan Milgate as the next superintendent. He will assume his new role when Michael Crumb retires on June 30. Milgate is currently the assistant superintendent for schools at Spencerport and has served in that position since July 2011.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHEC-TV Rochester.
Comments
Add your comments below
Spencerport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IescapedNY Challenge
|12 min
|SpaceForRent
|16
|FBI Director COMEY FIRED
|16 min
|SpaceForRent
|48
|Fake IescapedNY Has Morphed Into Diamond Daisy
|22 min
|SpaceForRent
|25
|IescapedNY's girlfriend dies......awww (Aug '12)
|28 min
|SpaceForRent
|18
|Help Wanted: One FBI Director
|1 hr
|IescapedNY
|4
|White man accused of trashing his own home (Aug '12)
|1 hr
|IescsapedNY
|42
|Rochester airshow cancelled
|1 hr
|IescsapedNY
|5
Find what you want!
Search Spencerport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC