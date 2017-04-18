Three finalists selected in Spencerpo...

Three finalists selected in Spencerport school superintendent search

There are 1 comment on the WHEC-TV Rochester story from Tuesday Apr 4, titled Three finalists selected in Spencerport school superintendent search. In it, WHEC-TV Rochester reports that:

The finalists are Dr. Richard Hughes, Superintendent, Central Valley Central School District; Mr. Daniel Milgate, Assistant Superintendent of Schools, Spencerport Central School District; and Mrs. Carol Stehm, Associate Superintendent for Instruction, Gates Chili Central School District. The three finalists are scheduled for individual day-long school visits.

parent

Apex, NC

#1 Saturday Apr 15
I thought Dr Hughes was the best overall candidate. Thoughts?
