Convicted felon deported in 2003 re-arrested in Spencerport new

Convicted felon deported in 2003 re-arrested in Spencerport

A man from El Salvador was sentenced to seven months in federal prison after he came back into the U.S. after being deported. Federal attorneys said in 2003, 35-year-old Juan Ramon Montoya-Martinez was deported from the U.S. after he was convicted of raping a 13-year-old child in Maryland.

