Report: State senator, former senator indicted on felony election law violations

Wednesday Mar 22 Read more: WHEC-TV Rochester

A New York State Senator and a retired state senator are both facing charges after an investigation by the attorney general, according to a report. The Buffalo News reports Senator Robert Ortt and former Senator George Maziarz were indicted by a grand jury in Albany on Wednesday for felony election law violations.

