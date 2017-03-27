Report: State senator, former senator indicted on felony election law violations
A New York State Senator and a retired state senator are both facing charges after an investigation by the attorney general, according to a report. The Buffalo News reports Senator Robert Ortt and former Senator George Maziarz were indicted by a grand jury in Albany on Wednesday for felony election law violations.
