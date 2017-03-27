NYS Exposed Education: Could Rocheste...

NYS Exposed Education: Could Rochester be getting a public high school just for addicts?

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 2 Read more: WHEC-TV Rochester

More than 60% of teenagers say that drugs of some kind are sold and used at their school, according to the federal government. So if you are a teen addict how can you try to get clean in a school where drugs are readily available? Most families can't afford the thousands of dollars is takes to put someone in private drug rehab.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHEC-TV Rochester.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Spencerport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump Suppoters Can't Pass Drug Tests 1 hr IescapedNY 4
What happened to my hometown? 1 hr IescapedNY 33
TRUMP: First 100 Days Of Failure 1 hr IescapedNY 8
FLYNN: Will Testify In Exchange For Immunity 8 hr perfect 7
Cop union warns Trump 'sanctuary city' cuts cou... 9 hr IescsapedNY 37
Bob Lonsberry Says It's A Great Day To Be A Duc... 11 hr IescapedNY 1
i want florida iescapedny OUT OF HERE NOW! 12 hr IescapedNY 6
See all Spencerport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Spencerport Forum Now

Spencerport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Spencerport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Supreme Court
 

Spencerport, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,723 • Total comments across all topics: 279,959,119

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC