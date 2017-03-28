Fire Seriously Damages Blueberry Hill...

Fire Seriously Damages Blueberry Hill Apartment Complex in Chili

Tuesday Mar 28

Chili, Gates and Spencerport fire departments are battling a major fire at the Blueberry Hill apartments off Beaver Road in the Town of Chili. Fire crews are on the scene at the Blueberry Hill apartment complex.

