Fairport, westside districts see high...

Fairport, westside districts see highest Common Core test refusal numbers

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 28 Read more: WHEC-TV Rochester

There were a wide array of refusal percentages. Some district saw 40 percent or more opting out while others were in the teens.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHEC-TV Rochester.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Spencerport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump Suppoters Can't Pass Drug Tests 1 hr IescapedNY 4
What happened to my hometown? 1 hr IescapedNY 33
TRUMP: First 100 Days Of Failure 1 hr IescapedNY 8
FLYNN: Will Testify In Exchange For Immunity 8 hr perfect 7
Cop union warns Trump 'sanctuary city' cuts cou... 9 hr IescsapedNY 37
Bob Lonsberry Says It's A Great Day To Be A Duc... 11 hr IescapedNY 1
i want florida iescapedny OUT OF HERE NOW! 12 hr IescapedNY 6
See all Spencerport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Spencerport Forum Now

Spencerport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Spencerport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Supreme Court
 

Spencerport, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,738 • Total comments across all topics: 279,959,115

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC