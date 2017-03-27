After London, what are police doing to protect you at festivals?
When we watched video of the attack in London, we thought: what about the thousands of people who go to all the festivals in our community? How are they protected from this? We talked to the police chiefs from Ogden, which patrols Spencerport, and Fairport. They promised News10NBC that they are talking about how do they protect against an attack when the weapon is a car.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHEC-TV Rochester.
