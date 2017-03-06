32nd annual auto show to run March 2-5

Wednesday Mar 1 Read more: Rochester Business Journal

The 32nd annual Greater Rochester International Auto Show will roll into town this week, featuring models from each of the dozens of manufacturers offered in the Rochester region. The show again will take place at the Joseph A. Floreano Rochester Riverside Convention Center from March 2 through March 5. Although the floorplan of the show and the location of each company will be similar to last year, the displays, the product and the special features will change, said show manager Richard Sherman.

Read more at Rochester Business Journal.

