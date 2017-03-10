2 Hospitalized in Crash After Stoplig...

2 Hospitalized in Crash After Stoplights Taken Down from Wind in Spencerport

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 10 Read more: Your News Now

The power outage could be to blame for a crash that sent two people to the hospital Thursday night, one with serious injuries. Investigators at the scene say two vehicles collided at the intersection of South Union Street and Route 31 just before 8 p.m. Access to most of our on-demand video clips is open to all users.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Your News Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Spencerport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Channel 10 21 min Bruce popper 2
Twitter Sues Paranoid Trump Administration 29 min Ha Ha 2
Drunk driver rear ends school bus at 8 am. 1 hr IescapedNY 13
skidmark counts posts except his own 1 hr Ha Ha 1
ha ha has made 33 posts about me in 24 hours 1 hr IescapedNY 2
Trump's Stooge in Congress Bows Out of Russia P... 1 hr IescapedNY 1
ha ha has a crush on me 2 hr Bruce popper 1
See all Spencerport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Spencerport Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Monroe County was issued at April 06 at 2:25PM EDT

Spencerport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Spencerport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Spencerport, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,318 • Total comments across all topics: 280,100,072

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC