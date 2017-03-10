2 Hospitalized in Crash After Stoplights Taken Down from Wind in Spencerport
The power outage could be to blame for a crash that sent two people to the hospital Thursday night, one with serious injuries. Investigators at the scene say two vehicles collided at the intersection of South Union Street and Route 31 just before 8 p.m. Access to most of our on-demand video clips is open to all users.
