Young Deer Rescued From Erie Canal
First responders made an ice water rescue on Thursday. A young male deer had fallen through the ice and into the frigid waters of the Erie Canal near Spencerport.
Spencerport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Let's twerk on a RPD car
|1 hr
|Tommy Boy
|6
|Rochester Crime Statistics To Be Released At 10...
|1 hr
|IescapedNY
|2
|Ha Ha has been on Topix almost a decade
|9 hr
|skidmark
|5
|16 year old boy fires shot at officer.
|11 hr
|perfect
|5
|Tyquan Rivera Back In Jail On A Parole Violation.
|11 hr
|perfect
|8
|the Leticia era on Topix is over
|14 hr
|Bruce popper
|1
|Does Bannon ever shower or brush teeth?
|16 hr
|Seek the Truth
|12
